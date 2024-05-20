Former GOP lawmaker Ruth Briggs King considers run for Delaware lieutenant governor

Former Delaware Rep. Ruth Briggs King, who resigned from her legislative seat last year after moving across district lines, says she plans to run for lieutenant governor on the Republican line.

Briggs King, who has yet to file her candidacy for Delaware’s second-in-command, announced Saturday that she would run for the statewide seat.

The former legislator, who was first elected to the 37th District in September 2009 in a special election to fill the position vacated by former state Rep. Joe Booth, is the first Republican to express interest in running for lieutenant governor.

“I am humbled by the support and encouragement from so many Delawareans to jump in this race,” Briggs King said in a news release announcing her intentions to run. “It is time for our party to unite and set our sights on winning in November. Like so many Delaware families, I am concerned about public safety, the quality of our schools, and the rising costs of everyday necessities.”

Three Democrats currently are vying for the post: state Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, who represents North Wilmington; state Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, who represents the city of Wilmington; and Debbie Harrington, a retired U.S. Army colonel and state Democratic Party vice-chair.

Should Briggs King officially file her candidacy for lieutenant governor, she would face one of the three Democratic candidates in the general election Nov. 5.

Republican ticket for general election takes shape

Earlier this month, Delaware House Minority Leader Mike Ramone filed his candidacy to run on the GOP line for state governor.

Briggs King alluded to working with Ramone in conjunction with their statewide election pursuits.

“We need bold new ideas from experienced leaders to begin delivering solutions for Delaware. I am excited to join forces with Minority Leader Ramone to share a positive vision for Delaware rooted in commonsense solutions,” Briggs King said.

The former state lawmaker said she is focused on building a strong economy, equipping students to excel in life, and ensuring that neighborhoods across the state are safe.

Briggs King’s announcement comes following the state GOP’s convention where she received the party endorsement for lieutenant governor.

“For 32 years, one party has controlled the direction of our state and the results have not been favorable to hardworking Delaware families,” she said. “There is a lot of work to get done, and I look forward to sharing my vision for Delaware with voters throughout our state.”

