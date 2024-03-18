Former GOP Gov. Calls ‘B.S.’ On New Trump Spin With Chilling Hitler Comparison

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (R) on Sunday called “B.S.” on the spin that Donald Trump’s campaign has put on his “bloodbath” warning from the weekend.

Trump at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, said while talking about the auto industry that, “If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole … that’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

Trump, the Republican 2024 nominee, was slammed for using violent rhetoric but his campaign claimed his comment was taken out of context and he’d been talking about the economy.

MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” host Jonathan Capehart told Whitman that he called “B.S. on that” excuse from the Trump campaign.

“Am I wrong?” he asked Whitman.

“No. You are absolutely right,” Whitman replied. “That is B.S. on that. He was definitely sending a call to his supporters to have a reprise of Jan. 6.”

“But even worse, when he says ‘bloodbath,’ that means more of the weapons we saw on Jan. 6,” she continued. “It’s appalling to have an ex-president […] to say that, and follow it up with, ‘It would be the end of elections as we know them.’”

“I mean, he’s being pretty clear on what he plans to do if he’s back in power,” Whitman added. “Shame on us if we ignore this. It happened back in the 1930s when a fellow called Hitler wrote ‘Mein Kampf.’ He said exactly what he was going to do in that. I don’t think Donald Trump could write a book but he’s giving it to us verbally.”

Whitman governed New Jersey as a moderate from 1994 to 2001 and also served as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under former President George W. Bush.

She backed Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden over Trump in 2016 and 2020, railed against Trump’s 2020 election lies and in 2022 slammed the GOP as a “cult” with “no set of central principles on which it’s based.”

Watch the interview here:

"[For] an ex-president of the U.S. to say that and follow it up with that'll be the end of elections as we know them, I mean he's been pretty clear about what he wants to do" @GovCTW reacts to Trump saying there will be a 'bloodbath' if he loses #SundayShowpic.twitter.com/vCfAzNd0Nn — The Saturday/Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@weekendcapehart) March 17, 2024

