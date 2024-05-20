Former golf course director pleads guilty to DWI causing death

Brent Wills, right, pleaded guilty Monday, May 20, 2024, to driving drunk and killing Kimberly Burge, 56, and Jaden Harvey. He also admitted to critically injuring Rylan Burge, the sole survivor of the car Wills T-boned on Sept. 18, 2023.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brent Wills pleaded guilty Monday to all eight charges against for the Sept. 18 fatal drunk driving crash at U.S. 52 and Tippecanoe County Road 400 West.

"He's pleading straight up to all charges," Wills' attorney, Brian Dekker, said informing the court of change of plea.

Wills also took responsibility for critically killing Kimberly Burge, 56, and Jaden Harvey, 17. He took responsibility for critically injuring Rylan Burge, the sole survivor in the car that Wills T-boned.

Wills admitted he was intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of more than three times Indiana's legal limit to drive. He admitted he blew through the stop sign at County Road 400 West and that his actions killed

Because of the seriousness of Wills' offenses, his bond was revoked and he was remanded into custody.

Wills' sentencing hearing begins at noon June 14.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Brent Wills, ex-Coyote Crossing director, pleads guilty to fatal DWI