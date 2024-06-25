Former Globe reporter earns recognition

Jun. 25—WORTHINGTON — Stewart Chisham, a former reporter for The Globe, won a first place plaque for investigative reporting in the Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists' Page One Awards program last week in Minneapolis.

Chisham, who covered the education beat for The Globe from July 2023 until his departure in early March, was recognized for his series of reporting on the District 518 Board of Education, particularly as it pertained to a high school teacher displaying a banner in his classroom that read "Everyone is welcome here" as well as a Puerto Rican flag.

The stories submitted for the contest included: "District 518 superintendent's actions leave students, staff feeling unsafe and unwelcome", "Inclusivity vs. Neutrality: Public debates Policy 606.1 during District 518 listening session" and "Worthington District 518 continues policy discussion in Tuesday board meeting".