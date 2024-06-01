Former Gilman School teacher accused of sexual abuse indicted on three more charges

A former Gilman School teacher accused of sexually abusing a student now faces three additional charges.

Christopher Bendann was already charged with five counts of producing child pornography and one count of possession. On Wednesday, a federal grand jury charged the former teacher with another two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of cyberstalking.

Prosecutors allege that Bendann, 39, sent messages to a minor demanding contact as well as sexually explicit material, and threatened to expose explicit images if he did not comply.

FBI agents arrested the ex-teacher in August 2023 after uncovering sexually explicit videos linked to his personal email account. Bendann, who was fired from the North Baltimore private school for boys in January 2023, has previously said he was falsely accused. His attorney, Christopher Nieto, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.

Bendann is being held at the Chesapeake Detention Facility in Baltimore as he awaits trial.