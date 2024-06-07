Former Georgia deputy charged with abusing his K-9 partner
A former Georgia deputy has been arrested after an investigation found that he abused his K-9 partner.
The Richmond Hill Police Department arrested Matthew Ainsworth on Thursday and charged him with aggravated animal cruelty.
Ainsworth was a former McIntosh County Sheriff’s Deputy and a former Long County Sheriff’s Deputy.
TRENDING STORIES:
Hundreds gather in Atlanta intersection as cars perform stunts, fireworks set off
“I’m grown:” Key witness in YSL trial arrested after refusing to testify on behalf of the state
19-year-old identified as woman who was swept away, drowned off Tybee Island
The police department said K-9 had been assigned to Ainsworth while working for the Long County Sheriff’s Office.
The K-9 that was injured has since been transferred to another department and is said to be doing well.
IN OTHER NEWS: