Former Garden City manager appointed to new position in a different Chatham Co. municipality

Former Garden City Manager Scott Robider has been appointed to a position in Port Wentworth.

After resigning from his Garden City city manager post in early February, Scott Robider has been appointed to a position in Port Wentworth as the police compliance and grant manager.

Robider will be responsible for code enforcement process oversight and review, grant writing and assisting with management of police accreditation processes. He has a strong background in regulatory compliance, code enforcement processes, grant writing and development, as well as the law enforcement accreditation process, according to a press release by the city.

"We are always looking to recruit the highest level of talent, so I am very excited that Scott Robider has decided to bring his skills and experience to our city,” said Port Wentworth city manager Steve Davis in the release.

Robider served as the code enforcement supervisor for the Garden City Police Department, assistant city manager, then city manager for Garden City. In a statement to the Savannah Morning News at the time of his resignation he said he had "chosen to seek new opportunities."

"Port Wentworth is obviously a progressive city, with a very progressive city council," Robider said. "There's a lot of growth and expansion, and I wanted to be a part of a progressive team. When the city manager contacted me, I thought it was going to be a great fit."

In early 2023, a lengthy ethics complaint was filed by a Garden City resident against Robider, but was ultimately dismissed by the ethics committee.

Robider was the third city manager to resign from a Chatham County municipality since September 2023. Former Tybee Island city manager Shawn Gillen resigned after an extended leave of absence and former Pooler city manager Robert Byrd resigned in December 2023 after 21 years in the role. Pooler is now reviewing the legality of his separation agreement.

