Former gang member shares life leaving behind Crip Gang

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In the wake of widespread teen violence, a former Crip gang member talks about the fears of gang violence throughout Acadiana.

Pastor Charles Banks, Original Gangster Crip member, shared his experiences with gang violence.

“When you look at the news daily, look at all this violence that is going on from Carencro to Lafayette to New Iberia to Crowley. When you see this violence go on, the first thing that comes to your mind is gang life and gang violence,” said Banks.

He reflects on the shooting in Carencro where Jaylin Joiner was shot and killed coming off a school bus. Another was in Crowley where a 5-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet leaving a bus stop.

“You see this violence. The community thinks it is gang violence. We never know what it is, or why it occurred but it’s heartbreaking to see all this violence here in the city throughout Acadiana,” said Banks.”

Banks was a former gang member of the Crips of Little Rock, Arkansas. He said he did time in prison, and was on the most-wanted list and has been shot down along with many other things.

“Living this life I live for the color blue. I’ll call it like I said it. I was rooted in. I’ll go take my own brothers out. I will do my son in because he was going to join the Bloods. That’s how tough it was for me because that is what I went through to get where I’m at,” Banks explained.

However, Banks did reach his breaking point in life when he said his mother died.

“You can run for so long but when the Lord has his hands on you, it comes to a turning point and I broke all the way down and I surrender,” said Banks. “March 23, 2004, when I surrendered. I threw my guns in and I threw everything in, and said I’m done. I will live for the Lord. Then I thought about my children. I have 12 children and I said I got to be a leader and a father for my children and I had to make this happen for me and my family but it was the Lord who turned my life around.”

He said at the end of the day gang members go to two places, the penitentiary, and the cemetery. Since his life has changed he is no longer in a violent lifestyle. Banks’ motto is “From Crip to Christ.”

Therefore, what do young people do when they’re either pressured or want to get involved in a gang-affiliated lifestyle?

Banks has reached out to former OGs from the community. Have them speak to the young people and share their experiences and how their lives changed. He adds the rallies put on in the communities are great but the people needing to be targeted are not there and those are the ones needing to hear the message.

“As brothers, we got to try to make an impact on our community to these young men. These young men, they go out here and try to set a milestone that I’m tough. Any man tough behind a gun but at the end of the day, we gotta get out here and speak to these young men,” said Banks. “I’m asking all of the OGs in the community to reach out to these brothers and tell them where you came from. It makes a difference to show them that, hey, I made it. Living behind the gun is not going to solve the problem.”

Furthermore, Banks said parents have to step up to the plate.

“A lot of parents know what their children are doing but, at the end of the day, if you know what your child is doing, let’s try to get your child some help,” Banks said. “These things are in our community and when the violence goes on people say they want to help but when the police come and ask, can I see your camera or can I get your video they all freeze up. They don’t want to give it to them. I know that the police would be confidential with it, but we have to step up to the plate and make a difference in our community and try to save our community and save all the young men out here from this violence.”

Lastly, Banks said to always remember when violence goes on in our community, the entire community is impacted because the families of the victims are impacted. Banks is also a motivational speaker if he can be of any assistance in bringing about gang awareness, talking to your kid, or helping in the community contact him.

