Former Ga. detention officer arrested for improper relationship with woman inmate, deputies say

A former Georgia detention officer is facing charges after officials said he had an improper relationship with a female inmate.

The former officer was identified as 30-year-old Alexander Hardaway of Alto.

This comes after Alto was arrested in Oct. 2023 for making false statements and writings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

New charges Alto faces includes improper sexual contact in the second degree with a female inmate and violation of oath by a public officer.

Hardaway was released on bond from the Habersham County Detention Center on Friday.

“Any breach of trust or misconduct by my personnel will not be tolerated,” said Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: