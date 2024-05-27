Former GA Dept. of Corrections officer fired, arrested after death of inmate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A former Georgia Department of Corrections Officer has been arrested after the death of an Augusta State Medical Prison inmate.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Roderick Hayes, 39, died as a result of an altercation.

Authorities state that Lloyd Edward Hopkins, 51, was fired from the Georgia Department of Corrections and arrested on Sunday for failing to follow policies and procedures while working at the Augusta State Medical Prison.

Hayes had been sentenced to 25 years in state custody for Trafficking of Person for Labor or Sexual Servitude and was serving 10 years for another charge, and Hayes was committed to state imprisonment in July 2018.

Authorities state that Hayes’ body has been turned over to the county coroner and will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the official cause of death, and the death is being investigated by the GDC’s Office of Professional Standards.

According to authorities, Hopkins has been charged with one count of Murder, one count of Aggravated Assault, and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, and he is currently being held at the Columbia County Detention Center without bond.

