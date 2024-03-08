Former Fremont city manager charged with $300k in restitution fees

(KRON) — On Thursday, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced the conviction of former Fremont City Manager Mark Danaj, who pled guilty to felony fraud against the City of Fremont. The investigation arose after discovering that Danaj “misused” his Fremont City-issued credit card for personal expenses, leading to over $300,000 in restitution fees.

After being fired and negotiating for his $300,000 severance package in September 2021, Danaj failed to disclose that he owed the city money on his Calcard– a VISA purchase card offered to participating state and local government agencies.

Danaj only disclosed his $6000 debt, as well as a $360 charge on his Calcard, after receiving his $316,617 severance package. Choosing not to disclose information on his debt as a city manager is considered theft by false pretense.

The plea agreement requires Danaj to serve 90 days at Santa Rita Jail, two years on formal probation, and pay $316,978 in restitution fees– forcing Danaj to return the whole sum of his severance package from 2021.

“This resolution brings accountability and closure to the citizens of the City of Fremont, which has long been overdue,” said Price. “When a public official abuses the public’s trust and position of authority and uses it to steal taxpayer resources for his own personal gain, it erodes the framework upon which our government is based.”

Price took over administration in January 2023, but found that Danaj’s severance case from 2021 was undercharged. “Further investigation and analysis by my Public Accountability Unit revealed that the City had only agreed to pay Mr. Danaj the severance because Mr. Danaj had committed fraud,” Price stated. Conflict of interest was also found, as former Alameda County DA Nancy O’Malley’s brother was representing Danaj in the lawsuit.

Price claims that if her administration had not picked up this case, “Mr. Danaj would not have been convicted of defrauding the City of Fremont, and the public’s valid questions about Mr. Danaj’s severance would never be answered.”

