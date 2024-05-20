Former Fraternal Order of Police building in Lancaster set on fire for the second time

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second time in three years, the Lancaster Fire Department suspect arson in a blaze that damaged a former Fraternal Order of Police building.

Early Monday morning firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the former FOP #50 Lodge, known as the abandoned Chesapeake & Ohio Freight House, on South High Street in Lancaster, Ohio.

The former Fraternal Order of Police building in Lancaster has been set on fire for the second time in just over three years. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

Firefighters respond to a reported arson at the Fraternal Order of Police building in February 2021. (Courtesy/Lancaster Fire Department)

It is the same building that was set fire in February 2021 when the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Kenneth Dawson in Mason, Ohio after fleeing the area. The building has been vacant ever since.

Authorities believe that once again arson is behind the fire set on Monday morning, though no suspects have been named at this time. No injuries were reported.

