Former Franklin County dispatch supervisor sentenced for possessing child porn

Apr. 29—FARMINGTON — A former Franklin County dispatch supervisor was sentenced Friday to serve four months of a three-year sentence for possessing sexually explicit material of a child under age 12, according to court documents.

Levi J. Gould, 35, of Farmington pleaded guilty Friday to the charge at a Farmington court. Three counts of possession of sexually explicit materials of A child under age 12 were dismissed in the plea agreement. The charges each carried a maximum five years in prison.

Gould, a former dispatch supervisor at Franklin County Regional Communications Center in Farmington, resigned Jan. 4, 2022. He was charged March 4, 2022. Gould turned himself in shortly after he was indicted in July 2023, and posted $5,000 bail.

He was a dispatcher for 16 years, 11 of them at the county center. He also received award recognition from the agencies he worked with during his time as a dispatcher.

Trooper David Armstrong of the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit conducted the investigation.

Prosecutor Mark Rucci, a deputy district attorney from the Penobscot County District Attorney's Office in Bangor, handled the case to avoid a conflict of interest.

"Levi accepted responsibility in his case and accepts the sentence of the court. He plans to serve his sentence and comply with probation conditions upon release," defense attorney Matt Morgan of McKee Morgan Attorneys in Augusta wrote in an email Monday.

Gould is scheduled to report to a jail July 1.

He will also forfeit electronic devices outlined by the state.

Among the special conditions of the four years of probation are that he have no contact with children under age 18, except for his child and a sibling because this exception is not inconsistent with any authorized court or Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

He also may not be at any playground, day care, kindergarten-through-grade-12 school or a production featuring students, a children's section of a library, or youth sporting event unless accompanied by an adult approved by probation and parole services.

Gould may be on the premises of a kindergarten through grade 12 school for the purpose of child transportation, but may not get out of his vehicle or enter the school unless accompanied by an adult approved by a representative of probation or parole services.

