Former Fox Contributor Accuses Bill O'Reilly of Inappropriate Behavior

A well-known TV and radio personality is the latest woman to accuse Bill O'Reilly of inappropriate behavior.

Read: Carl's Jr. Ditching Scantily Clad Models in New Burger Ad Campaign

Dr. Wendy Walsh, a former frequent guest on the top-rated O'Reilly Factor, held a press conference Monday, leveling shocking allegations against Fox News' biggest star.

Walsh says she and O'Reilly had dinner at the Hotel Bel-Air in 2013 and claims he promised her a lucrative job as a regular contributor with Fox News. Then, she says, he invited her to his hotel suite.

Instead, she suggested they go for a drink at the bar, at which point she claims the meeting turned ugly.

"I had a business dinner with Mr. Bill O’Reilly and he asked me to go to his hotel room afterwards," she told Inside Edition. "After I declined, he became hostile and eventually barred me from Fox News."

She said the next time she saw the caustic host was on the set of his show, where she claims he was still angry about their previous meeting.

"He looked from his scripts and he said, 'When are you leaving?'" Walsh said. "Those were the last words he ever said to me. He caught himself because everyone looked at him because it came out of the blue and he said, 'I mean, didn’t you say you were going on vacation or something?’

"After that, the executive producer of the show called me to say they are going to take a break from the segment for a little while."

Walsh, 54, first went public with her allegations in a recent story in The New York Times. The article claims O'Reilly and Fox News have paid out $13 million to settle claims of "sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior" over the years.

The women receiving payouts reportedly include former fox newscasters Laurie Dhue, Juliet Huddy and Rebecca Gomez-Diamond.

But Walsh says she didn't come forward for monetary gain, nor did she lodge a complaint with Fox News.

"I am not litigious — I don’t want any money," she said during the press conference. "There is no lawsuit, it is just authentic honesty."

Walsh's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, added: "She has chosen to speak out against one of the most powerful men in American media."

O'Reilly claims he has never acted inappropriately, and claims his accusers are after him due to his notoriety.

"The worst part of my job is being a target for those who would harm me and my employer, the Fox News Channel," O’Reilly said in a statement. "Those of us in the arena are constantly at risk, as are our families and children."

Read: Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations, Roger Ailes Resigns as Fox News CEO

He added: "In my more than 20 years at Fox News Channel, no one has ever filed a complaint about me with the human resources department, even on the anonymous hotline."

In a separate statement, Fox News said: "We have looked into these matters over the last few months and discussed them with Mr. O’Reilly. While he denies the merits of these claims, Mr. O'Reilly has resolved those he regarded as his personal responsibility.

"Mr. O'Reilly is fully committed to supporting our efforts to improve the environment for all our employees at Fox News."

Watch: Megyn Kelly Speaks Out About Donald Trump's Anger, Roger Ailes' Come Ons With Dr. Phil

Related Articles: