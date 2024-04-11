Former Fort Collins youth pastor accused of sexual assault of children over decades

Editor's note: This story references sexual assault. Resources for sexual assault victims have been included.

A former Fort Collins youth pastor has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting three children over a span of at least 25 years.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says there could be additional victims.

Hipolito Gomez-Perdomo, 65, was arrested March 6 and booked into the Larimer County Jail, according to a news release sent Thursday. He was issued a $200,000 cash/surety bond but is still listed as an inmate at the jail.

Gomez-Perdomo was a youth pastor at Vida Abundante church in north Fort Collins in 2019, when he was accused of sexual assault of a child. The District Attorney's Office declined to file charges, the sheriff's office said. It didn't provide any details about that case.

Gomez-Perdomo left Fort Collins after the allegations were made and lived in Fort Morgan and Houston, according to the sheriff's office.

When a separate allegation was made in early 2023, the sheriff's office reopened the case.

In that case, a teenager said Gomez-Perdomo had assaulted her in the early 2000s, when she was a young child, according to the news release. The sheriff's office said she did not report it initially, fearing repercussions, but later learned that other teenagers said they had been abused.

During the course of the new investigation, another person reported Gomez-Perdomo had abused her in the late 1990s, when she was a young child. Her family had met him through church and he became a trusted family friend.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gomez-Perdomo in December.

A court appearance is set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 at the Larimer County Justice Center, according to court records.

Anyone with information about allegations should contact Investigator Travis Fischer at 970-498-5585. People who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Resources for sexual assault victims

If you suspect a child you know is being abused, you can report that abuse to your local law enforcement agency or to CO4Kids by calling 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437).

Here are other local resources for victims of sexual abuse:

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center (SAVA) provides crisis intervention, advocacy and counseling for survivors and anyone affected by sexual violence in Northern Colorado, as well as prevention programs through community outreach and education.

savacenter.org

Fort Collins location: 970-472-4204

Loveland location: 970-775-2962

ChildSafe supports child and adult victims of childhood abuse, particularly sexual abuse, and their family members.

SummitStone Health Partners provides counseling for psychological, emotional and behavioral problems, substance use disorders, domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Former Fort Collins youth pastor accused of sexual assault of children