Former FLORIDA TODAY photojournalist Michael R. Brown honored as NASA Chronicler at KSC

Former FLORIDA TODAY photojournalist Michael R. Brown captured images of all 135 NASA space shuttle missions — and hundreds of rocket launches — during his storied 34-year career at the newspaper.

But Brown will never forget the shuttle scrub where he and longtime Orlando Sentinel photographer Red Huber had to return to a dark, swampy area about 2:30 a.m. near pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center to reservice their remote cameras, wearing calf-high boots and warily walking amid mangroves.

During daylight, the duo had spotted a 10- to 12-foot alligator lurking nearby.

"So that gets a little nervy. But it was a lot of fun," Brown said Wednesday during NASA's annual Chroniclers ceremony at the KSC Press Site.

Former FLORIDA TODAY photojournalist Michael R. Brown covered all 135 shuttle missions during his 34-year career at the newspaper.

Cape Canaveral: Is there a launch today? Upcoming SpaceX, NASA, ULA rocket launch schedule in Florida

"We had a lot of support. And the people, the photojournalists that we worked with out here, are so helpful. If you were missing something, they would actually loan you something. If you needed a battery, they would help you out," he recalled.

Brown joined the list of NASA's Chroniclers, an esteemed roster of retired journalists, broadcasters, authors and public relations representatives "who have excelled at telling the story of America's evolving space program." Brass plaques bearing the Chroniclers' names adorn a wall overlooking the KSC News Center "bullpen," a large room where media gather and file stories during launches.

Brown — the fifth FLORIDA TODAY journalist named as a Chronicler — was honored and his plaque was unveiled during Wednesday's ceremony alongside fellow 2024 nominees Dan Billow, who reported for Orlando's WESH-TV, and Margaret Persinger, who worked as KSC's photo editor.

To be eligible, Chronicler nominees must have covered America's space program primarily from KSC for at least 10 years and no longer be working full-time in the field. A selection committee chooses Chroniclers each year.

In 1987, Brown and fellow FLORIDA TODAY photographer Malcolm Denemark were named Pulitzer Prize finalists in spot news photography for their images of the explosion of space shuttle Challenger.

During his remarks Wednesday, Brown choked up with emotion at the podium and was unable to discuss the Challenger tragedy.

"It still to this day bothers me," Brown managed to say.

FLORIDA TODAY photojournalist Michael R. Brown captured this image of space shuttle Challenger exploding shortly after launch on Jan. 28, 1986, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

In 2019, retired FLORIDA TODAY space reporters Todd Halvorson and Jim Banke were honored as Chroniclers. They worked together from 1988 to the early days of digital news coverage in the early 2000s.

Two other Chroniclers date to the days of TODAY, "Florida's Space Age Newspaper" that debuted in 1966 in Brevard County as the predecessor publication of FLORIDA TODAY:

Doug Dederer. He moved to the Space Coast in 1957 to become a columnist for the Cocoa Tribune, and he became the first aerospace reporter for TODAY. He died in 1985.

Milt Salamon. He started work in 1974 as a TODAY copy editor, but quickly became a daily columnist. He retired in 2001 and died the following year.

In June 1983, FLORIDA TODAY photojournalist Michael R. Brown took this photo of space shuttle Challenger soaring off the pad during the STS-7 mission.

Brown served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972, then studied photography from 1974 to 1976 at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. His FLORIDA TODAY photojournalism career started in 1978.

Denemark started working at the newspaper in 1981 as a photo laboratory technician, and he said his mentors were Brown and Chief Photographer Bob McDonald. He praised Brown's dedication in photographing all 135 shuttle missions, a task he described as "draining."

"That takes a toll on you personally, when you do every single shuttle launch. And some of those ones were on hold for hours, and delayed for days," Denemark said.

"He's really well deserving of the honor, because he really is one of the chroniclers of the space shuttle," he said.

Michael R. Brown sits in the flight deck of space shuttle Atlantis.

During his remarks Wednesday, Brown joked, "I hate having my picture taken," as photographers aimed lenses his direction. He recalled a past conversation when he told NASA astronaut Eileen Collins, the first woman to pilot and command a space shuttle mission, that he would have loved to ride on the shuttle — but he dislikes heights and would have had trouble walking out of the hatch.

Brown said scrubbed shuttle launches cost him many missed vacations: "It was always easier for them to reschedule it than it was for me to schedule a vacation," he quipped.

"But it was a lot of fun. I enjoyed it, and meeting a lot of different people from all over the world who came here to cover it," he said.

For the latest news from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Neale at Rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Former FLORIDA TODAY photojournalist Michael R. Brown honored by NASA