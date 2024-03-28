Former FirstEnergy execs allowed to travel while awaiting criminal trial

Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chairman Sam Randazzo, left, and former FirstEnergy CEO Charles "Chuck" Jones in Summit County Court attend an arraignment hearing.

Facing criminal charges for a sweeping bribery scandal, two former FirstEnergy executives were given permission to travel.

On Monday, Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross granted former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones's to visit his property in Naples, Florida. And ex-Senior Vice President of External Affairs Michael Dowling was approved to take an Easter trip to Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Cleveland.com first reported.

Both are accused of participating in a scheme to bribe former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chairman Sam Randazzo to work on behalf of FirstEnergy. Randazzo is also accused of skimming money from his large industrial energy user clients. All three men have pleaded not guilty.

Jones asked Ross for the ability to travel around Ohio and Florida while awaiting trial, according to court records. In the request, Jones listed his 6,000-square-foot luxury condominium with views of the Gulf of Mexico, a second three-bedroom home in Naples and his five-bedroom Akron house.

In exchange, Jones and his wife would automatically forfeit their interest in their Ohio and Florida properties if he failed to appear at trial or any hearing "absent extraordinary circumstances." Jones would also use the location-sharing function on his cellphone to keep his pre-trial services officer apprised of his location, according to the court filing.

"Mr. Jones and his counsel assure the Court that his presence in Florida will not in any way delay or impede preparation for the trial of this matter," Jones' attorney Carole S. Rendon wrote. Because of these stipulations, the Ohio Attorney General's Office did not oppose Jones' request, according to the court filing.

But the Ohio Attorney General's Office did oppose Dowling's request to visit his second home in South Carolina over Easter.

"Dowling faces serious charges that, if convicted, could send him to an Ohio penitentiary for the rest of his life. Nevertheless, he demands the privilege to take a vacation outside of the State of Ohio and far beyond the Court’s jurisdiction," Principal Assistant Attorney General Matthew Meyer wrote. They also pointed out that FirstEnergy was paying Dowling's legal bills − a privilege many criminal defendants don't enjoy.

Judge Ross initially denied Dowling's vacation. But Dowling, through his attorney, made a second plea for a nine-day trip instead of the rejected 13-day one. Dowling pledged to share a detailed itinerary with pre-trial services, and Ross approved the trip.

Meanwhile, court filings indicate Randazzo wants to be excused from wearing a GPS monitor.

Randazzo's attorney did not disclose the medical reason behind the request. But the Ohio Attorney General's Office wrote that "a mental health professional has opined that the GPS monitor that Randazzo is required to wear as a condition of his bond has negative health consequences for Randazzo."

The flurry of filings is typical in all criminal cases, but the prominence of the defendants has led to less typical requests. This is one of two criminal cases filed against Randazzo, who was also charged in federal court. The former FirstEnergy executives have not been charged federally.

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ex-FirstEnergy execs allowed to travel while awaiting criminal trial