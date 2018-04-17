Former first lady Barbara Bush dead at 92: family

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush listens to her son, President George W. Bush, as he speaks at an event on social security reform in Orlando, Florida, March 18, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed JIR/HB

(Reuters) - Former U.S. first lady Barbara Bush, the only woman to see her husband and son sworn in as U.S. president, died on Tuesday, the Bush family said. She was 92.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)