Former Firestone rubber executive and board member Kimball C. Firestone dies at 90

Former Akron rubber executive Kimball C. Firestone stands in front of Firestone’s Culinary Tavern in Frederick, Maryland, about 2013.

An heir to one of Akron’s most prominent families is gone.

Kimball Curtis Firestone, 90, a former executive of the Akron tire company founded by his grandfather Harvey S. Firestone Sr., has died in Maryland.

Firestone passed away Monday at his home in Middletown, where he was a well-known restaurateur, said Bob Troyer, a longtime publicist, friend and consultant to the Firestone family.

Although he lived in Akron for only a short time, Firestone remained a frequent visitor and helped shepherd his grandfather’s company as a vice president and board member. He was the last remaining Firestone on the board of directors when Bridgestone Corp. bought the company in 1988.

“I am proud to be part of a family that has had such a positive impact on many areas of Akron life,” Firestone once told the Beacon Journal.

Harvey S. Firestone (1868-1938), a native of Columbiana, founded Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. in Akron in 1900 — two years after brothers F.A. Seiberling and C.W. Seiberling established Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The Firestone name is stamped on Akron streets, schools, a country club, a park, a stadium and an entire neighborhood.

Harvey S. Firestone Sr. (1868-1938)

The eldest son of Leonard K. Firestone and Polly Curtis Firestone, Kimball (known to family and friends as Kim) was born Nov. 26, 1933, in Los Angeles. His father was president of the Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. of California and served as U.S. ambassador to Belgium from 1974 to 1976.

As a child, Firestone attended many family gatherings in Akron, including the 1947 wedding of his cousin Martha Parke Firestone to William Clay Ford, the grandson of automaker Henry Ford.

Hailed by reporters as “The Wedding of the Century,” the service was held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with the reception at Harbel Manor, the Firestone estate. Kimball was 13 years old.

“I remember a lot of people,” Firestone recalled years later. “We kids were probably dressed up and pushed aside and told to behave. I remember Martha happy and looking pretty. I remember a lot of limousines around.”

He said that his cousin and Ford remained “remarkably normal” people despite their backgrounds and lifestyles.

“It was the union of not only two young people but it was kind of a dynasty connection of Firestone-Ford,” he said. “They dealt with that smoothly.”

Firestone grandson lived in Akron

Kimball Firestone studied at boarding schools and earned his bachelor of arts degree and Master of Business Administration from Stanford University. After serving in the Army, he moved to Akron in 1964 to work at Firestone Tire & Rubber Co., where he held posts in real estate and finance.

He and his wife, Laurie, and their children lived on Ridgewood Road in Fairlawn Heights and became prominent members of Akron society.

Firestone was active with Akron Child Guidance Center, YMCA, United Way, Junior Achievement, St. Thomas Hospital and Firestone Park Neighborhood Organization.

He served as chairman of “Akron Night” for professional Cleveland baseball games at Cleveland Municipal Stadium.

In 1969, Firestone moved to his company’s government affairs office in Washington, D.C., as associate manager. He was promoted to manager of government affairs in 1970 and vice president of government relations in 1973. He joined Firestone’s board of directors in 1974, a position he held for 14 years, and served 10 years as president of the Firestone Foundation.

Long active in politics, Kimball was one of 26 Ohio electors at the Republican National Convention in 1968 and chaired the 1973 inaugural balls for President Richard M. Nixon. He and Laurie escorted Nixon and his wife, Pat, to the dances attended by 30,000 guests.

Firestone was a golfing buddy of President Gerald R. Ford in the 1970s.

A lifelong equestrian, the rubber heir purchased a 220-acre farm near Potomac, Maryland, where he bred thoroughbred racehorses and raised crops.

He was on the Firestone board in 1987 when Chief Executive Officer John Nevin moved the corporate headquarters from Akron to Chicago. Kimball Firestone said the directors were not opposed.

“This is really not a big deal,” he told a reporter. “The company will still have a big presence in Akron.”

He said his family maintained “a high degree of concern for the company, its future and the community.”

Bridgestone buys Firestone in 1988

A year later, Japanese tiremaker Bridgestone Corp. acquired the Firestone company for $2.6 billion. Kimball said he had mixed emotions over the sale and his departure from the board.

“I can’t help but feel that way,” he said. “The associations have been so long, but overall, I think this is a positive development.”

Besides, he pointed out: “It’s definitely not a family business anymore.”

He remained a steadfast supporter of Nevin, whose controversial decisions to close factories had been unpopular in Akron. Following Nevin’s actions, Firestone stock grew in 10 years from $9 a share to the $80 a share that Bridgestone paid to buy the company.

“My grandfather was a genius, and probably the last genius who came along at Firestone until John Nevin,” Firestone said.

Bridgestone returned to Akron, but moved its headquarters to Nashville in 1992. Twenty years after the acquisition, Kimball Firestone still believed it was the right move.

“Bridgestone has done a very good job,” he said in 2008. “Probably, in the long run, they saved some jobs.”

Firestone’s Culinary Tavern

In 1999, he opened Firestone’s Restaurant and Bar, later called Firestone’s Culinary Tavern, in Frederick, Maryland. He also operated Firestone’s Market on Market, an adjoining shop that sells gourmet food and wine. He wrote the 2013 book “Reflections on a Silver Spoon: How a Foodie Found Home,” a memoir of the restaurant industry.

Firestone visited Akron many times over the decades. In 1983, he received a Bravo Award from Ohio Ballet for outstanding service to cultural enrichment. The Firestone Foundation had been a major supporter of the troupe.

In 2000, Firestone was among 50 relatives who attended the rededication of the 50-year-old statue of Harvey S. Firestone Sr. at the Bridgestone Technical Center off Firestone Parkway.

“I hope this beautiful memorial statue will always mean as much to the Bridgestone/Firestone family as it does to the Firestone family itself,” he said.

Relatives gather for the 2006 induction ceremony at the National Inventors Hall of Fame in Akron. Pictured are Nancy Miller Arnn, grandaughter of farm machine designer Lewis Miller, Cindy Botzman and her grandson, Charles Botzman-Froman, accepting for induction telegraph system inventor Granville T. Woods, and Kimball Firestone, grandson of tire pioneer Harvey S. Firestone Sr.

In 2006, Firestone came back to Akron for the National Inventors Hall of Fame ceremony, where his grandfather was posthumously inducted for developing pneumatic tires. In 2013, Firestone signed copies of “Silver Spoon” at the Learned Owl Book Shop in Hudson.

Firestone returned to Akron in 2015 to serve as grand marshal of a Firestone Park centennial parade. The 81-year-old rode in a Model T convertible fitted with Firestone tires.

That same year, after learning that the University of Akron was considering tearing down several historic buildings, including the original St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Firestone drafted a letter urging UA leadership to “carefully reconsider its plans.”

“These structures are significant representations of the history of Akron’s early 20th century,” he wrote. “They deserve to be preserved and honored by the Akron community.”

In Maryland, Firestone served several organizations, including Washington Hospital Center, United Service Organizations, Holton Arms School, Frederick Health Hospice and Frederick County Hospital Cancer Institute.

He was a founding member of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve of the U.S. Defense Department and spoke at the group’s 50th anniversary celebration at the Pentagon in 2022.

Memorial services in Maryland

Firestone is survived by daughter Carey (Tim) Romer of Palos Verdes Estates, California, and sons William Curtis (Terrie) Firestone of Hillsborough, California, Leonard (Nicole) Firestone of Fort Worth, Texas, and Christopher (Whitney) Firestone of Boise, Idaho; Laurie G. Firestone of Newport Beach, California, the mother of their children, as well as 13 grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

He also is survived by brother Brooks (Kate) Firestone of Santa Barbara, California, sister Lendy Firestone Brown of Lexington, Kentucky, and stepsons Boris (Kristen) Roslov of Dallas, Texas, and Alex Kachalov, Annapolis, Maryland.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Kimberley Firestone in 1978.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. June 13 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 106 W. Church St., Frederick.

Memorials can be made to the Downtown Frederick Partnership.

Although he moved away long ago, Akron remained close in Kimball Firestone’s thoughts.

“There’s a lot of history there,” he once said. “It’s a great town. It really is.”

Mark J. Price can be reached at mprice@thebeaconjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Harvey Firestone grandson Kimball Firestone dies at 90