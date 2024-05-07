Former firefighter to serve up to 130 years in prison on child sex crimes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge, Andrew Dimlich sentenced William Pettry, a former firefighter for Coal River Volunteer Fire Department, to spend 37.5 to 130 years in prison during a sentencing hearing on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Pettry, 35, pleaded guilty in March to crimes related to sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child and filming the assault.

Under the sentencing, Pettry would be eligible for parole after serving 37.5 years.

Judge Dimlich ordered Pettry to remain under supervision for 50 years, if he is paroled.

The victim lost close family members at the time Pettry began sexually abusing her, according to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Hatfield.

Hatfield pushed for the maximum sentence in the case.

“I am glad that I could help this victim put another major tragedy behind her. She has been through so much over the course of the last 18 months,” said Hatfield. “My heart absolutely breaks for her.”

Hatfield said Pettry’s crimes are “one of the most offensive violations” he’s seen in his career.

