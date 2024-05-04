Former firefighter accused of embezzling from nonprofit

May 4—WEATHERFORD — A former Weatherford firefighter was arrested last week and charged with misusing funds from a local nonprofit, according to county jail records.

Edwin Steele, 45, was arrested Monday — bonding out the same date on a combined $15,000 bond — on charges of misapplication of financial property and theft of property (more than $2,500 but less than $30,000). The second charge, which carries an enhancement because the financial entity is a nonprofit, is classified as a third-degree felony. The first charge is also considered a felony if the amount is $2,500 or more.

A statement issued that same day by the Weatherford Frontier FOOLS chapter noted Steele, who founded and served as president of the organization since 2019, had been removed from the position and his membership revoked. Steele had also acted as treasurer of the chapter up until April, according to court documents.

The nonprofit provides extra training for firemen with a mission of providing access to training opportunities for those who might not be able to afford it or be able to attend normally. Its funding comes from membership dues, proceeds from classes and the sale of T-shirts, hats and other merchandise.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a member of the chapter was made aware in early April of reports that instructors were not getting paid for classes they had provided, prompting the nonprofit to look at its bank accounts.

An audit done from October of 2019 to February of 2024 showed various charges for food, fuel, alcohol, ATM withdraws/fees, haircuts, nail salons, cell phone payments, auto parts stores and money transfers through Venmo, according to the court document, with 186 charges made either online or at a point of sale, totalling $8,716.41.

A Weatherford PD investigator contacted Steele in mid-April to discuss the investigation, after which Steele told the officer he would "get back with him," according to the affidavit. The investigator reported he was contacted by another chapter member after that call who said he and other members had been contacted by Steele.

"During that call Steele apologized to them and said he hoped they wouldn't bring charges on him," the investigator wrote in the affidavit.

The investigator reportedly tried reaching out again to interview Steele on April 17, and received a letter the following day from Steele's attorney advising him not to contact his client.

The Weatherford Democrat attempted to contact Doug Emmerson, listed as the attorney, Friday afternoon but did not receive a reply by press time.

"At the end of the day, we're all firemen and the whole point of this chapter is to provide training to guys who don't have access or want more of it," Frontier FOOLS Vice President Chris Willmer told the Weatherford Democrat. "We're recommitting to transparency and moving forward with our original goals and getting back to training."

Steele had been employed with the Weatherford Fire Department since 2018, according to his LinkedIn.

Amy Borders, Weatherford director of communications and marketing, said Steele's last date of employment was April 24, adding that the city was unable to disclose whether it was a termination or resignation.