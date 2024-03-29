Former fire chief sentenced

Mar. 29—DECATUR COUNTY — A plea agreement has been approved in the matter of the State of Indiana vs. Craig M. Jones.

On Nov. 22, 2021, the Daily News reported that a rural Decatur County fire chief had been arrested following multiple gunshots being fired in St. Paul.

The story cited Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant, who said his department was contacted Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, and responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired at 303 E. Water Street, St. Paul, in western Decatur County.

As a result of the investigation, the story reported, Adams Township Fire Chief Craig Jones was arrested and faced preliminary charges of four counts of criminal recklessness with a firearm, all Level 5 felonies.

Court records indicate Jones signed off on a plea agreement Dec. 27, 2023, which involved him pleading guilty to one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.

The agreement further called for Jones to spend four years in an Indiana Department of Correction facility and two years on probation, payment of $189 for criminal court costs and a $100 probation administration fee.

The agreement was accepted by Decatur Superior Court Judge Matthew Bailey on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

"We are grateful for the trust and participation of the families in this case," Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter said. "In particular, we are proud of the children for standing up and being heard at the sentencing hearing."

The State was represented in this matter by Decatur County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Douglas W. Brown; Jones, now 36, was represented by Andrew J. Baldwin.