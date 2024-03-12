Former Female Football Player turned Attorney Advocates for Working Moms

TMX contributed to this article. McClatchy is compensated as a part of our syndication partnership with TMX. McClatchy newsrooms were not involved in the creation of this content.

March is National Women’s History Month, and today we are highlighting one woman who has been breaking stereotypes since her middle school days. In Hudson, NY Brooke Goff made her way to the end zone by becoming the first female football player in both her middle school and high school. After high school, Brooke Goff went on to become an attorney and has become the first woman to open an all-female law firm, Goff Law Group, based in Connecticut.

Now at age 37, Goff is still committed to breaking with social structures which try to place women, especially mothers, in supportive roles or completely remove them from the workforce by limiting opportunities. Goff actively uses her influence to advocate for government-subsidized initiatives helping mothers to obtain necessary educational and vocational training and return to the workforce as leaders. Not only is Goff a stereotype breaker, but her true super power lies in her effort to advocate for all women, especially those who need a voice to stand for them. In fact, according to the US Department of Labor, there are 24.2 million mothers in the US labor force with children younger than 18, and 16% of that total say they have been passed over for a promotion as a result.

“Even though it’s 2024, society still tells women that their role is to support, yet women lead in every single aspect of their lives and the lives of their family members. Essentially, they are the CEO of their households, so why can’t they be the CEO of a company?” asks Goff, founder and CEO of Goff Law Group. “It comes down to lack of training and resources, so much more effort needs to be made to provide working mothers with the necessary tools to become successful business owners and entrepreneurs.”

Goff’s mission is clear: to challenge stereotypical perceptions of working mothers in the workforce. Her desire is to serve as an inspiration — showcasing that a mother can be many things including a leader in her industry as well while still celebrating the gift of motherhood.