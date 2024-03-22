Former Fairborn daycare worker pleads guilty to assaults of small children

Mar. 21—A former Fairborn daycare worker accused of pulling a young child by the ankle and smacking the child's head was convicted of nine charges as part of a plea agreement.

Makala "Greyson" Curry appeared Thursday in Fairborn Municipal Court and was found guilty of four counts of assault and five counts of endangering children, all misdemeanor charges. Curry in November was charged with 18 counts — nine each of assault and endangering children.

A presentencing investigation was ordered and sentencing set for May 2.

A Fairborn Police Department incident report listed the victims in the case as a 1-year-old boy, 1-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy.

Fairborn police opened an investigation Aug. 15 after officers were notified of a possible assault the day before at Creative World of Learning Center on West Goodman Drive.

The reportee noticed an abrasion on a child's side Aug. 14 while picking up the child from the facility. The next day, a daycare worker sent the child home with a report stating the facility did its own investigation and terminated the staff member involved, according to court records.

When police contacted the daycare, a manager said Curry was fired due to video that reportedly showed a child throwing two different toys at someone before a person later identified as Curry reportedly grabbed the child's ankle and pulled the child, a statement of facts read.

The facility notified the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Greene County Children Services and parents, according to the court files.

"Upon learning of the incident, we promptly launched an internal investigation and followed the appropriate protocols ... We took immediate action to terminate the individual's employment with our childcare program. We are committed to maintaining a safe, nurturing and respectful environment for all children, parents and faculty members, read a statement from Creative World of Learning Center.