Former Erie County deputy clerk charged with grand larceny

Mar. 17—A former deputy clerk, accused of stealing more than $200,000 in funds from Erie County, has been formally arrested and charged.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced the arrest on Friday of former Deputy Erie County Clerk Alexander McDougall whom authorities have accused of stealing cash from the office of the Erie County Clerk's Office.

McDougall's arrest follows an internal audit of the Erie County Clerk's Registrar Division by the Erie County Comptroller's Office conducted an internal audit of the Erie County Clerk's Registrar Division and a multi-year forensic audit performed by DiNapoli's office in partnership with the Erie County District Attorney's Office and the Erie County Sheriff.

The Erie County Clerk's Office has clerks collecting money and preparing deposit slips for the Clerk's Office every business day. McDougall was responsible for reviewing each deposit slip and reconciling them with the daily collection reports. The clerks would place their initials on the deposit slips that they prepared, and McDougall would then prepare the deposits to be taken to the bank.

The investigation, which examined activities inside the registrar division from the period of Jan. 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023, found "hundreds of instances" where money collected by the clerk's office was not properly deposited. Authorities said, in most of the instances, which they said occurred daily, the total amount of cash collected by one of the clerks was missing.

Investigators determined that cash was deposited into McDougall's personal bank account on several days the cash was not deposited into the county clerk's bank account. They determined $216,412 of recorded cash receipts were not deposited in the Erie County Clerk's account.

On Friday, authorities charged McDougall, of Buffalo, with grand larceny in the second degree in Erie County Court before Judge Philip Danny. His next court appearance was scheduled for April 15.

"Alexander McDougall abused his position to line his own pockets, betraying Erie County residents and jeopardizing the many services and programs Erie County provides," DiNapoli said. "Thanks to my partnership with Erie County District Attorney John Flynn and Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, he is being held accountable for his crimes."

"This defendant is accused of using his position in the Clerk's Office to steal money from the residents of Erie County," Flynn said. "In addition to uncovering this brazen theft, I want to commend the Erie County Comptroller's Office as well as our partners in the New York State Comptroller's Office and Erie County Sheriff's Office for their work in this ongoing investigation. While uncovering financial crimes tends to be an extensive and time-consuming process, I want the public to know that I am committed to obtaining justice and restoring their trust in government."