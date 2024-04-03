Former EPSO deputy arrested after investigation

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said a former deputy who worked with the Sheriff’s Office has been arrested after an investigation.

According to EPSO, on Tuesday, April 2 deputies arrested 57-year-old Kevin Sypher. EPSO said Sypher was an employee of EPSO for 11 years until his employment was terminated in August of 2023.

Deputies said Sypher has been booked into the Teller County Jail and is facing the following charges:

Theft, a felony

Charitable Fraud, a felony

Official Misconduct, two misdemeanor counts

“This is an active, ongoing investigation and further details regarding this situation will not be disclosed at this time,” wrote EPSO.

