Former employee of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock makes unexpected comment

A former employee and close friend of Stephen Paddock, the gunman who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, has spoken out to say that the man she knew was seemingly incapable of committing such a horrific act.

In a Monday appearance on Good Morning America, 54-year-old Lisa Crawford, who managed a Dallas apartment Paddock owned between 2006 and 2012, opened up about how her interactions with the gunman gave her no indication of what he was apparently capable of doing.

"He actually cared about everybody," Crawford said. "He tried to make people happy, he tried to make people care and I don't know what happened to him."

Crawford also described Paddock as a humorous man who was generous with his employees and tenants.

She said the last time the pair spoke was a couple of weeks before the attack when Paddock emailed her to make sure she made it through hurricanes Harvey and Irma unscathed.

"I have read [the emails] over and over and over again," Crawford said. "I've even looked at some photos online of, I guess, him and his girlfriend. You know, I was even trying to look into his eyes to see if I saw something that wasn’t normal, you know. No, I didn’t see anything."

Crawford said that she had a mental breakdown after learning about the massacre which left 59 dead, adding that she feels "guilty" for even having known the shooter.

“I can’t believe that the person that I knew would even consider hurting somebody. I want so bad to have answers for people," Crawford said. "I want to solve this. I want us to do whatever I can to tell the authorities to look here, look there.”

"I have cried for those people so many times, I almost feel like I’m out of tears sometimes," she added. "It could have been my mom, my children."

Crawford is currently cooperating with the FBI in hopes that she can provide authorities with any relevant information about Paddock and his potential motive.

