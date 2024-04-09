Former Emerado city auditor pleads not guilty to felony theft, misapplication of funds

Apr. 8—GRAND FORKS — A former Emerado city auditor waived her preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, April 8, and pleaded not guilty to two felonies.

Wendy Jane Sullivan, 59,

is charged with two Class A felonies in January:

theft of more than $50,000 and misapplication of more than $50,000 in entrusted property. Both crimes have maximum 20-year sentences.

Sullivan, of Grand Forks, was auditor for the city of Emerado from March 2019 to March 2022, according to court documents.

During this time, she allegedly misused the city's funds to make $8,146.18 in Sam's Club purchases, made questionable debits and withdrawals totaling $17,892.06 and overcompensated herself $89,575.34 for her work as auditor.

The sum of all allegedly misapplied or stolen funds is $115,613.58.

Sullivan's final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 3.