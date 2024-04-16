Former Elk Grove elementary school employee in custody, accused of sexual contact with student

Elk Grove police announced that a former Helen Carr Castello Elementary School campus supervisor was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexually touching and communicating with an 11-year-old student.





David Martinez Jr., 49, is in custody after turning himself in for communicating inappropriately and touching a minor with sexual intent, according to an Elk Grove Police Department news release.

The news release said Elk Grove Unified School District officials were made aware of the allegations after the victimized student reported them to another staff member.

According to the Police Department, the district promptly notified the police and placed Martinez on administrative leave for investigation. The investigation determined that Martinez had sexual communication with an 11-year-old, in addition to touching the child with sexual intent, authorities said.

The news release said detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Martinez.

Martinez, according to the news release, turned himself in at the Sacramento County Main Jail on Monday. He was booked into the jail for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and communicating with a minor with intent to commit a sex offense.

“The Elk Grove Unified School District’s top priority is the safety and well-being of its students,” school district officials said in a emailed statement to The Sacramento Bee. “Staff, students, and community members are asked to report any suspected instances of abuse or neglect as soon as possible to school officials or law enforcement.”

According to the district, Martinez also served the after-school program at Franklin Elementary School.

Martinez’s bail is set at $200,000. He is due to appear in Sacramento Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon, jail and court records show.