Former Elevation High student accused of pointing gun at students over dispute with girlfriend

A former student at Elevation High School in Sanford was arrested Tuesday after police say he threatened a group of current students at the school with a gun.

According to the Sanford Police Department, the School Resource Officer was alerted about the incident just after 9 a.m. Monday.

Police say the former student, identified as 17-year-old Kailon Young, had gone to the school to pick up his girlfriend.

According to police, while he was there, Young pointed a gun at three other students who were standing outside the school in the parking area and threatened them.

Investigators say the incident appears to have stemmed from a recent dispute Young’s girlfriend had with one of the victims.

The next day, deputies from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office In-Progress Crime Unit found Young and took him to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Sanford.

Young faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possessing or discharging weapons or firearms at a school-sponsored event or on school property.

“Our immediate concern is for the safety of the students and staff,” Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said about the arrest. “The suspect’s actions were both reckless and dangerous and we will not tolerate this kind of behavior.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them through Crimeline at 800-423-8477, or online here.

Crimeline callers can remain anonymous, and could become eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to a felony arrest.

