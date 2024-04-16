Former EKU professor placed cameras in campus bathrooms. Now he’s going to jail.

A former Eastern Kentucky University professor who was found to have put cameras in men’s bathrooms and locker rooms was sentenced for his crimes on Tuesday.

Kyle Knezevich, 36, was sentenced to just over 18 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove for attempted production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Knezevich pleaded guilty to the charge in January as part of a deal which amended his original charges of voyeurism, possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, promoting a minor in a sexual performance, five counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and five counts of possessing matter of a sexual performance of a minor, according to court records.

On Sept. 7, an EKU student located a hidden camera inside the Whalen Complex on campus. An investigation revealed that the camera had been placed in the bathroom by Knezevich, who at the time was a professor at the university.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Knezevich’s home and electronic devices.

He was arrested the next day.

The search revealed Knezevich produced recordings of both adult and minor males, from approximately 2009 through 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As part of his plea, Knezevich admitted that his intent in creating the videos was to capture the minor males engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He is required to serve 85 percent of his sentence by federal law. After he is released from prison, he will be under the supervision of probation and parole for the rest of his life.