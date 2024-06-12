Former Eatonville police officer accused of attacking a woman in front of her two-year-old son

An Eatonville police officer is accused of attacking a woman in front of her two-year-old son.

Channel 9 has been working on the story for weeks but obtained the results of the internal affairs report on Tuesday.

It showed his conduct was considered unbecoming and the allegations were true.

The encounter happened in front of a daycare center in August.

He was allowed to retire afterward, and since then, the city has offered the woman a payout, but she wants more accountability.

A routine school drop-off turned into an alleged attack.

Jocelyn Pitts said she was bending over to get her son out of the car when Sergeant Roy Smith pulled up behind her, rolled down his window, and called her over.

“He’s like, ‘What’s wrong with you? Smile, I’m trying to talk to you.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t want to talk, what do you want?’” Pitts said.

Pitts repeatedly denied Smith’s advances. Then, she said the unimaginable happened in front of her two-year-old son.

“He jumped out of the car and said, ‘Give me your license and registration,’” Pitts said. “I said for what this wasn’t a traffic stop, you tried to flirt and talk to me I don’t want to talk, ‘he said I want your license and registration.’

Pitts said instead of Smith bringing her to the police car, she was swung towards the wall of the daycare, and her hair was pulled.

Pitts showed Channel 9 the injuries she received from Sergeant Roy Smith and the $500 the department offered her in exchange for releasing all claims against the town and the employees connected to the August incident.

“If I’m not my own advocate,” Pitts said. “No one is going to advocate for me.”

The department allowed Smith to retire before the investigation was complete.

“They just said he’s not re-hirable,” Pitts said. “That’s not good enough.”

In the incident report, Sargent Smith wrote, he says there was a violent struggle and a tussle after a traffic stop.

Eatonville police confirmed Smith retired from the department following the incident.

