Former East Cleveland police chief pleads guilty
A former East Cleveland police chief facing multiple charges, including theft in office and money laundering, pleaded guilty to one charge Tuesday.
A former East Cleveland police chief facing multiple charges, including theft in office and money laundering, pleaded guilty to one charge Tuesday.
ChiefsAholic faces up to 50 years in prison.
Former special counsel Robert Hur testified that he did not unfairly disparage President Biden when he described the 81-year-old as “an elderly poor man with a poor memory” in a report that concluded he should not face criminal charges.
President Biden and former President Donald Trump are both likely to clinch the nomination for president inside their respective parties Tuesday in the next round of state primary contests.
Aaron Rodgers is apparently interested in running to be vice president.
“We’re fundamentally a software company,” Locus CEO Rick Faulk says with a laugh. It’s a familiar refrain from companies whose most public-facing products are hardware. While it’s true that these tote-moving systems are fundamental to the Massachusetts-based firm’s warehouse play, Faulk tells TechCrunch that the company’s software is what really sets the market leader apartment from the competition.
Campbell Soup closes on one of its biggest deals yet. Here's what investors should expect.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to this fast-charging, travel-ready gizmo with 'amazing battery life.'
'No unexpected coin avalanche': The slim, secure bifold easily keeps all your essentials organized, fans say.
Chewing gum may have some surprising mental health benefits, but experts say you don't want to overdo it.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Dane Moore from The Dane Moore NBA Podcast to talk all things Minnesota Timberwolves, including the transformation of Anthony Edwards’ role while Karl Anthony-Towns recovers from surgery.
The nonstick, non-toxic pots and pans produce even results and clean up easily, according to over 15,000 five-star fans.
In enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS), usage-based pricing — a pricing model in which customers are charged only when they use a product or service — is gaining ground. Often, companies paying for usage-based-pricing products struggle to figure out what to bill their own customers for said products. "This is a new challenge for engineers, as they need to build a real-time infrastructure to put cost control in place and integrate usage data with product and revenue teams," Peter Marton, co-founder and CEO of OpenMeter, told TechCrunch in an interview.
A Jaguars employee who embezzled $22 million from the team has been sentenced to prison for more than six years.
Declining prices for many goods are helping slow inflation, but basics such as housing, food, gasoline, and energy continued to come in hotter than expected.
It may be that the public has made up its mind about President Biden’s age — or that he’ll need more than a single speech to shake things up.
New and used hybrids have been selling quite fast over the last month.
Charles McDonald is joined by PFF's Trevor Sikkema to discuss the start of NFL free agency, including all their biggest takeaways, the quarterback signings (Charles' Atlanta Falcons finally have their guy) and a few of their favorite prospect-team fits for the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo start with their big free agency takeaways so far, including interior OL getting the bag (and the Carolina Panthers becoming a laughing stock), running backs getting paid more than expected and the Kansas City Chiefs being all in on a three-peat. The top available quarterbacks have found a home, and Charles is excited about getting Kirk Cousins, as he felt like it was a move the Falcons had to make given their draft position. Charles also thought Baker Mayfield could have got more from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Trevor thinks the contract was about right. The two discuss expectations for the NFC South before talking about Russell Wilson's fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Charles and Trevor dive into the NFL draft by going through Charles' favorite fits from Trevor's prospect-team fits. The duo discuss the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos and have a deeper discussion around Michigan QB JJ McCarthy.
Phantom Auto, a remote driving startup that launched seven years ago amid the buzz of autonomous vehicle technology, is shutting down after failing to secure new funding, TechCrunch has learned. The company attracted a mix of backers, including angel investors and early-stage VCs such as Bessemer Venture Partners and Maniv Mobility, private equity firm InfraBridge and strategic investors such as ArcBest and ConGlobal. The startup's last raise was $25 million in 2023.
Take slow, deep breaths, Yankees fans.