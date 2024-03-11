Former Dwell members recount experiences with controversial church

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former members of a Columbus church are speaking out about allegations of exploitation and emotional abuse in the name of religion.

Dozens gathered Sunday night for a panel of former members of Dwell Community Church to share their stories and answer questions. It was an emotional evening, but the goal was to spread awareness.

Two years ago, NBC4 Investigates released a series of reports about Dwell Community Church — formerly known as Xenos Christian Fellowship. Dozens of people who belonged to Dwell have described allegations of control, dangerous living conditions and exploitation during their time.

“I really wasn’t aware of how sheltered I really was from the outside world. I was raised to believe that the world, which was everything that was not Dwell or Xenos, was a horrible and dangerous and violent place,” Megan James, a former member, said.

James was born into Xenos — her parents were founding members of the Fish House Church which eventually became Xenos Christian Fellowship. She left at the age of 16.

“One of the things that they really pressured us as children was that we had a great responsibility for making disciples out of everyone that we met,” she said. “There’s such a dogma that is placed on children in particular that they are responsible for bringing more and more people to Xenos and Dwell.”

James said that for that reason, she feels it’s important for her to share her story.

“The fact that that’s kind of continued, you know, without any change for 50 years, I felt like having been an original member, I was able to lend some weight into the argument that this has been going on just for far too long,” James said.

Desiree Gaylord was another former member who shared her story Sunday. She was a member for nearly 10 years and was recruited by the founder’s daughter.

“I started Xenos as a very innocent girl and I left completely broken,” Gaylord said.

Ultimately, she left on her own, but she shares her stories so others know they aren’t alone.

“I don’t want other people to go through what I’ve gone through. When I did leave, I was told I never really accepted Christ,” she said.

Former members say there are resources available that include counseling.

