Former Drayton School Board member sentenced for misapplication of entrusted property

Apr. 2—PEMBINA COUNTY — A former Drayton School Board member pleaded guilty to misapplication of entrusted property on Thursday, March 28, and was sentenced to 360 days, first serving 30 on electronic home monitoring.

Jessica Dawn Aasand pleaded guilty to Class A misdemeanor misapplication of between $500 and $1,000 in entrusted property —

a lesser crime than the Class C felony she was initially charged with

for misapplication between $1,000 and $10,000.

Aasand, 46, was accused of misusing $5,312.53 from Drayton Public School's hockey fund. She received $2,300 in 2021 and $1,200 in 2022 from the account, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

Aasand sold 40 raffle tickets in both years for the annual North Star Youth Hockey Program. However, she used funds from the account to cover some of her earnings, the complaint said.

Additionally, Aasand was accused of using a $1,812.53 hockey fund check to pay for fundraiser shirts that weren't affiliated with the school at all.

Aasand is required to pay back the $5,312.53.

Her electronic home monitoring sentence must begin by June 15. If she fails to begin EHM before then, she will be required to serve the 30 days at the Pembina County Jail, according to court filings.