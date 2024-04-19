Former Dos Palos teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages back in court on Monday

A former Dos Palos High School teacher, who is accused of sending inappropriate messages to students via social media, will be back in court on Monday.

Guillermo Rivas Jr., 25, of Dos Palos, is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing April 22 at 1:30 p.m. at the Los Banos Courthouse.

Rivas is charged with two counts of annoying or molesting a child. Rivas pleaded not guilty to both charges during an arraignment hearing on Oct. 18, 2023.

If convicted, Rivas faces up to one year of incarceration for each count, according to Merced County Chief Deputy District Attorney Katie Gates.

Rivas, who also coached junior varsity boys soccer and was an assistant track coach at the high school, was placed on administrative leave from Dos Palos High on Jan. 17, 2023.

According to the Dos Palos Police report, Rivas allegedly engaged in inappropriate messages via social media with two Dos Palos students under the age of 18 between Aug. 10, 2022, and Jan. 24, 2023. Rivas’ messages to the students had a sexual undertone.

A 14-year old female student told the principal her math teacher had been sending her inappropriate messages on social media via Instagram and Snapchat.

According to the police report, Rivas made comments about wanting to kiss the student.

Dos Palos police said another female Dos Palos High student received inappropriate messages from Rivas on social media on Jan. 24.

Rivas allegedly told the second victim on Snapchat “I’d be so down to go to bed with you someday” and “you go girl, just as long as u don’t get me in trouble, pls.”

Both victims had previously had Rivas as a teacher at Bryant Middle School. Rivas had moved over to Dos Palos High School to teach math.

According to the police report, the second victim said “Rivas’ behavior slowly progressed and eventually became sexual when he started making comments in regards to her breasts.”