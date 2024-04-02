Former Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis found dead in home gym, witness says in 911 call

The personal assistant of former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis called 911 to report that a woman inside the home found the former Dolphins player on the ground unresponsive in the gym area, according to emergency calls obtained by the Miami Herald.

On Monday morning, Davie police responded to the home, located in the 6000 block of Southwest 178th Avenue in Southwest Ranches, and found Davis’ body. Investigators say they don’t suspect foul play.

Davis, a first-round pick of the Dolphins who played the first three seasons of his career in Miami, died at 35. According to public records, Davis has lived at the Southwest Ranches home since 2016.

He was married to Megan Harpe, a Palm Beach attorney specializing in family law.

In the series of calls, which spanned 10 minutes, the personal assistant said she called 911 while on her way to his mansion because the woman at the house was nervous to the point she couldn’t speak.

The assistant said the woman had been spamming her with calls and texts that morning, at one point showing her Davis on the ground via Facetime, according to the audio. The assistant also told the 911 operator she last spoke to Davis on Friday, though she knew one of his drivers saw him Saturday night.

The woman, who also spoke to 911, said she found Davis in the gym area of the home after walking around the house looking for him, according to the audio. Additional details that she provided were redacted in the released calls.

The Miami Dolphins’ cornerback Vontae Davis is all smiles after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Municipal Staium in Jacksonville onDecember 13,2009 ....JOE RIMKUS JR. / MIAMI HERALD STAFF JOE RIMKUS JR./MIAMI HERALD

The Dolphins selected Davis with the 25th pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He started 36 of 48 games in Miami, recording 149 combined tackles, nine interceptions and one sack.

“We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loves ones during this difficult time,” the Dolphins said on X Monday afternoon.

Davis last played in 2018 as a member of the Buffalo Bills, notably leaving at halftime of a Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers without telling coaches and teammates. After the game, he announced his retirement.

Miami Herald staff writer Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report