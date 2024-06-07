Former Dolphin Xavien Howard accused of sending sex pics of woman to her underage son because she wouldn’t get an abortion

Former Miami Dolphin Xavien Howard tried to pressure a woman into getting an abortion and, when she refused, sent sexually explicit pictures of himself with the woman to her underage son, according to new allegations connected to a Broward lawsuit.

The second plaintiff, “John Doe,” is now seeking to join a lawsuit filed last year by another alleged “revenge porn” victim.

The first victim filed her lawsuit last August under the name “Jane Doe,” seeking to keep her identity from being leaked to the public. The latest victim wants to join the lawsuit as “John Doe,” accusing Howard of sending him pictures of Howard’s sexual interactions with the plaintiff’s mother.

“John Doe was a minor when the material was sent to him,” his attorneys wrote in an amended complaint filed in Broward Circuit Court this week. The young man is now over 18. “Jane Doe is not related to John Doe, although both allege non-consensual publishing of explicit sexual material for purpose of manipulation and/or revenge.”

According to the amended complaint, Howard got John Doe’s mother pregnant and demanded she have an abortion. When she refused, the complain says, he sent explicit photos of their encounter to the woman’s minor son in September 2022. The mother deleted the picture, but it remained on her son’s iCloud account, where he saw it.

“By targeting John Doe with this vile act, Howard was causing significant emotional distress to John Doe and Mother by design,” the lawsuit states.

Last year, Jane Doe accused Howard of recording their sex acts and sharing them with a third party without her permission. “The videos of Jane Doe depict hardcore, full on sexual intercourse with defendant,” the original lawsuit stated.

The original suit seeks more than $50,000 in damages for invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress.

The plaintiff said she found out about the recordings when she received messages on Instagram from a third party.

The new allegations shed no further light on whether the woman had Howard’s baby. There are two paternity suits that name Howard in Broward Courts, one of which was filed in early 2023. Attorneys for the plaintiff John Doe did not confirm a connection between the paternity case and the revenge porn case.

Howard was released from the Dolphins in February.

Rafael Olmeda can be reached at rolmeda@sunsentinel.com or 954-356-4457.