Former Dodge County LDS church leader loses appeal of sex offense conviction

Jun. 3—ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Court of Appeals rejected a multi-pronged appeal from a former Dodge County Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leader convicted of raping a juvenile.

The court's decision, filed Monday, June 3, 2024, upholds the May 2022 conviction and 30-year sentence for Michael Adam Davis, 39, a former elders quorum president at the LDS church in Kasson.

Davis appealed his convictions on charges of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one charge of indecent exposure in the presence of a minor with a previous conviction.

The court found Davis had sexually assaulted a then-13-year-old boy under his care multiple times over Christmas break in December 2018 at Davis' home.

In the appeal filed in February 2023, Davis asked for the court to overturn the conviction and grant him a new trial due to inadequate defense counsel and other grounds. Davis also said the court erred in allowing text messages between Davis and his sister, that the court should have compelled a witness to give a second interview prior to trial and argued his criminal history score was unjustly inflated which was a factor in the length of his sentence.

The court rejected all of Davis' arguments and found that Davis had adequate representation. The ruling also found the Dodge County District Court did not abuse its discretion when it denied his motion to compel a pretrial interview with the teen Davis was found guilty of abusing.

Davis argued that the court should have had the state ask the teen whether he knew Davis had prior convictions for sex offenses.

"Because the evidence Davis seeks did not exist — a second interview with the claimant about whether he knew about Davis's sex-offender status — the state was not obligated to create such evidence for Davis," Judge Renee L. Worke wrote in the decision. "But even if there was a discovery violation, Davis has failed to show how his defense was prejudiced by the inability to conduct a pretrial interview with (the claimant)."

Davis' attorneys also had the opportunity to cross-examine the witness at trial, Worke noted.

Witness testimony including from someone familiar with church hierarchy and text messages between Davis and his sister were relevant and note prejudicial, the court found.

"(T)he text messages were not prejudicial because the state presented substantial evidence showing that Davis was in a position of authority over (the claimant)," Worke wrote.

Worke also concluded the court accurately calculated Davis' criminal history score because the offenses listed in the document spanned a long enough time to count as separate offenses.

Davis' attorney Thomas Braun also argued that Davis' felony convictions should count as one under Minnesota law because they were committed against the same victim.

The court disagreed.

"When the criminal sexual conduct involves the same complainant but took place years apart, that conduct cannot be considered of the same behavioral incident," the ruling said.