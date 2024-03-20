Former Dixon mayor wins Republican primary for Illinois Senate 37th District

The Republican primary for the 37th Illinois senate district seat has been called for Former Dixon Mayor Li Arellano Jr.

Arellano Jr. will be the Republican candidate for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Win Stoller of Germantown Hills.

With 82% of precincts reporting around 10 p.m., the race was called for Arellano Jr. He garnered about 52% of the vote.

Tim Yager of Geneseo trailed him with 31% of the votes, and Chris Bishop of Dixon was in third with 17% of votes.

More: Metamora school referendum passes; Voters also say yes to Tremont, West Peoria referendums

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Li Arellano Jr wins GOP primary for Illinois state senate 37th District