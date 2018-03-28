Former Disney Channel Star Caroline Sunshine Joins President Trump's White House Staff

Former Disney Channel star Caroline Sunshine is joining the White House press office in the role of press assistant, according to CNN.

From 2010 to 2013, Sunshine was in the Disney Channel show Shake It Up opposite Bella Thorne and Zendaya. Though she is best known for her acting career, it’s not her first job in politics.

Prior to this new role, the 22-year-old was a White House intern. She has also interned in House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office, and has been involved in other various political organizations.

Her new job comes as President Donald Trump’s White House has seen a series of departures — in just the last month, Gary Cohn resigned from his post as Chief Economic Adviser, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fired, and H.R. McMaster former National Security Adviser, and Rex Tillerson former Secretary of State were ousted from their posts. On the last day of February Hope Hicks, former White House Communications Director, announced she was leaving the White House.

Cohn was replaced by CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow, McMaster Was replaced by Fox News contributor and former U.N. ambassador John Bolton, and Tillerson was replaced by CIA director Mike Pompeo.