Former DeWitt clerk pleads in embezzlement case

DeWitt — A former city official has pleaded guilty to reduced charges and agreed to pay more than $50,0000 in restitution to resolve embezzlement cases involving city funds and a nonprofit group's revenues.

Lisa Grysen pleaded guilty April 15 to one count each of attempted embezzlement by an agent or trustee, $20,000 to $50,000, and attempted embezzlement from a nonprofit, $1,000 to $20,000, according to court records and Clinton County Prosecutor Tony Spagnuolo. Both are maximum five-year felonies.

Grysen, the city's former clerk-treasurer, was accused of keeping tens of thousands of dollars in tax payments made in cash to the city over nearly four years. She also was charged with taking more than $6,200 from the Clinton County Sheriff's Mounted Division from December 2020 to August 2023.

Grysen handled financial matters for the Mounted Division, which operates as a nonprofit in support of the sheriff's department.

Grysen agreed to pay back the money she embezzled, Spagnuolo said. Court records indicated there was a balance of about $51,446 in the city case and no balance in the nonprofit case.

James Champion, an attorney listed for Grysen in court records, did not respond to a phone message left for him on Monday.

Grysen, 57, was fired in August 2023 in connection with "irregularities" involving city funds, city officials said at the time. Grysen's dismissal was based on issues identified in an audit earlier that month, they said.

The audit showed that city residents who paid their taxes by check had the money deposited into the city's accounts, but cash payments for the same purpose were missing, according to court records. In addition, the review showed the city had enrolled in a credit card rewards program and those rewards were being converted into gift cards in Grysen's name, the records said.

A police officer testified in a warrant hearing that Grysen pocketed more than $48,000 in tax payments made in cash from January 2020 to August 2023. Mayor Sue Leeming and other officials met with Grysen, who admitted "taking cash for herself because of — because of debts she was in, due to her divorce," police said.

City officials contacted the mounted division after they uncovered the tax payment issues, and a review of the nonprofit's finances showed a discrepancy between deposits and withdrawals, with all of the withdrawals taking place at ATMs, police said. The credit union told police the only ATM card issued was in Grysen's name.

City officials said they accounted for every citizen who paid taxes and were working with the city's insurance carrier.

"Our system of checks and balances did work, not as quickly as anyone would have wanted," Leeming said in a news release in August 2023. "However, our internal controls were effective and we discovered the irregularities. Most importantly, the city continues to conduct all services for our residents and all payments made to the city are accounted for and safe."

Grysen initally was charged with embezzlement by an agent or trustee, $20,000 to $50,000, in connection with the tax payments. She also was charged with embezzlement of $1,000 to $20,000 from a nonprofit or charitable organization in connection with the mounted divisions. Both charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison upon conviction.

Grysen was scheduled to be sentenced June 3 by 29th Circuit Court Judge Cori Barkman.

Dan Basso contributed to this report.

