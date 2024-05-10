Former DeWitt City Clerk enters guilty plea

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Former DeWitt City Clerk Lisa Grysen entered a guilty plea to a felony embezzlement charge.

The Judge has scheduled her sentencing for June 3, 2024.

Former city of DeWitt Treasurer and Clerk, Lisa Grysen, was charged with two felonies Wednesday. (CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT)

On Nov. 15, 2023, the former DeWitt Treasurer and Clerk was arraigned on two felony charges of embezzlement in Clinton County District Court.

Court records reveal Lisa Grysen was charged with one count of embezzlement of over $20,000 and one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000 from a nonprofit or charitable organization.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.