Former deputy warden sentenced for theft in Warren County

A former deputy warden in Warren County has learned his punishment after pleading guilty to charges of theft in office.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local former deputy warden indicted for theft in office

Robert Welch, 57, and former deputy warden at Warren Correctional Institution, was accused of taking nearly $19,000 in compensation from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (ODRC) for the time he reported, but not worked, as News Center 7 previously reported.

He pled guilty in February and received his sentence on Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Welch is on probation and sentenced to 80 hours of community service, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

He was also ordered to pay restitution to ODRC, which he has paid.

Welch was formally charged back in October for two other felony counts, tampering with records and grand theft, but they were dismissed as part of his plea, Fornshell said.