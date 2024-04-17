Former Deputy of the Year sues Richmond County Sheriff's Office for racial discrimination

FILE - Deputy Quincy Cannon poses for a photo outside of his police car at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office South Precinct on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Cannon was named 2021 Richmond County Sheriff's Office Deputy of the Year.

A former Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy is suing the agency, claiming he faced racial discrimination in 2022 during an excessive force investigation.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court on April 2, alleges Quincy J. Cannon of Grovetown, was discriminated against and fired on Nov. 22, 2022.

During Cannon's employment with RCSO, "the white sheriff deputy employees were treated better than [Cannon], a Black [man], when it came to such things as requests for GBI investigations, initiation of internal investigations, suspensions, and negative reports to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards & Training Council," attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.

Cannon, who started working for the sheriff's office in June 2018, is seeking back pay, front pay, emotional distress damages, liquidated damages and attorney's fees, according to the lawsuit.

Allegations against RCSO

Cannon was hired as a deputy jailer in 2018 before being promoted to patrolman in 2019, according to the lawsuit.

While responding to a call where a deputy was shot on Nov. 11, 2022, the lawsuit alleges Cannon participated in the arrest of "an extremely combative individual."

On Nov. 22, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations interrogated Cannon for possible excessive use of force on a handcuffed person, according to the lawsuit. He was also interviewed as part of an internal investigation by RCSO that same day.

Cannon returned to work, but was later told on Dec. 13 there was a warrant issued for his arrest, according to the lawsuit. He was told he had two days to turn himself in.

Cannon was arrested on Dec. 15, bonded out, and placed on paid leave, according to the lawsuit. The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council rescinded his certification to work in the state.

Cannon alleges he was contacted by a chief deputy with the sheriff's office on Dec. 20 and was told he needed to resign or he would be terminated, according to the lawsuit. He sent an email to RCSO noting his resignation in lieu of termination and later submitted a voluntary letter of resignation.

Cannon's last day of employment was on Dec. 22, but on May 9, 2023, a grand jury failed to indict him, according to the lawsuit. He was hired by Wrens City Police Department in June 2023 at an hourly pay rate of $2.20 less than what he was earning at the sheriff's office.

The lawsuit notes treatment of white RCSO deputies also involved in use of force investigations, including an incident in October 2022. The lawsuit alleges the incident was not reported until December 9, 2022 and there was no internal or GBI investigation requested or initiated.

The lawsuit also mentions four other separate use of force investigations in 2021 and 2022 involving white deputies. Cannon's attorneys allege in those cases, there was either no investigation, the deputies were exonerated, or minimal disciplinary action was given.

