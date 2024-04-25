Former deputy public defender sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

A former deputy public defender was sentenced Monday for drug trafficking, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona.

According to the USAO, 33-year-old Sally Nyemba of Phoenix was arrested on May 12, 2020, after attempting to buy methamphetamine and M30 pills from an undercover DEA agent.

The USAO said Nyemba was a practicing attorney at the time of her arrest and is a former Maricopa County deputy public defender.

On Monday, a U.S. district judge sentenced Nyemba to 18 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on August 31, 2023.

