Former Deputy Dedmon sentenced
Trent Walker, attorney for Eddie Parker and Michael Jenkins, thanks the judge after one of six members of the Rankin County Goon Squad was sentenced.
Trent Walker, attorney for Eddie Parker and Michael Jenkins, thanks the judge after one of six members of the Rankin County Goon Squad was sentenced.
Aaron Judge returns on Wednesday after missing the last nine days recovering.
The coolest retro brand has new, on-trend looks, but these prices will make you think it's still the 1980s.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and some of his co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case are given the green light to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s decision to allow Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue her prosecution of them.
Every roster move counts with the NBA season winding down, so consider making these hard cuts to set your fantasy basketball roster to win.
It cooks and bakes just as well, but it heats up in a snap and doesn't turn my kitchen into a sauna.
Save nearly 60% on these moisture-proof, stackable space-savers.
The Signature Edition of the Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $160 as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Experts say young voters have "little faith" in the government. Could a TikTok ban make it worse?
A man has been jailed for 66 weeks after becoming the first person convicted of cyberflashing in England and Wales. The act was banned in both countries in January.
Federal crash data show the 20 worst counties for fatalities with a big truck, by percentage. In one West Texas county, trucks were involved in more than half the traffic deaths.
The contract also reportedly includes $41 million guaranteed at signing.
It has the same sleek look and doesn't leak as much, fans say.
Some players are concerned that deputy executive director Bruce Meyer is "ideologically aligned" with super-agent Scott Boras.
Audi will stop assigning its cars a powertrain-specific name, such as 55 TFSI, as part of a shift toward a smaller and simpler portfolio of models.
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
EV startup Fisker is pausing production of its electric Ocean SUV for six weeks as it scrambles for a cash infusion. The company said in a Monday morning regulatory filing that it had just $121 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 15th, $32 million of which is restricted or not immediately accessible. Fisker also said Monday that its accounts payable balance is up to $182 million and that there is "substantial doubt" that it can continue operations without raising new capital, after saying in February that it was likely to issue such a warning.
US District Judge Vince Chhabria has ruled that Apple must face a lawsuit accusing the company of negligence over the potential stalking risks created by its AirTags, Bloomberg reports. Apple has argued that it should not be held liable.
An update on the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rates will challenge the market rally in the week ahead.
The Steelers have their Russell Wilson backup, and the Bears have their new way forward.
Starbucks updated its FAQ on Friday to let members know that the Odyssey beta program is closing on March 31. Its Web3 rewards program gave members access to Starbucks NFTs, and had activities and mini-games tied to loyalty perks.