Former deputy coroner, SC woman accused of homicide indicted on new charges. What we know

The former Horry County Deputy Coroner and the woman allegedly involved in a homicide have been given two new charges.

Chris Dontell, 41, and Meagan Jackson, 39, were charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and accessory after the fact on June 12, according to documents from the Horry County Clerk of Court.

In October 2020, Dontell and Jackson were allegedly involved in the death of Greg Rice.

Dontell was originally charged with murder and a criminal conspiracy charge, The Sun News reported. Jackson has two murder, two criminal conspiracy and four neglect of children/helpless person charges.

He is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center while Jackson is on home detention, according to Horry County bookings.

Rice and Jackson had four children together and ended their relationship in 2019 but continued communication due to the kids, The Sun News reported. Dontell and Jackson allegedly had an affair that started after Jackson was sub-contracted to work for the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

On Oct. 5, Jackson reported Rice as missing. His body was found wrapped in a tarp in the Pee Dee River in November, according to The Sun News. Video surveillance showed Dontell buying cement blocks, a similar tarp, zip ties and other materials around the time of Rice’s death. Those materials were later found with Rice’s remains.