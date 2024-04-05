Former deputy claims he was fired for wanting to run against current sheriff

CHILLICOTHE — A former Ross County deputy is claiming he was terminated from his position after announcing his candidacy to run against Sheriff George Lavender.

Isaac Oberer is running as an Independent against Lavender in the November election. Lavender ran unopposed in the March Republican primary.

Oberer decided to run for sheriff to bring fresh perspectives and much-needed reforms to the Ross County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release from Oberer.

“Today I was fired by Sheriff Lavender from my position at the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. The cited reason – meaning put on paper – was that I was challenging him in the 2024 election for the position of Sheriff,” Oberer said in the news release. “While I do not agree with this decision, I hoped that a public leader would accept a healthy challenge while believing that a larger percent of the community would support him, and would encourage the next generation of law enforcement in some form. For a man that gained my respect I was very disappointed.”

In a termination letter from Lavender to Oberer the sheriff states that employment was terminated due to the failure to successfully complete the probationary period, including engaging in activity prohibited of classified civil servant by a section of the Ohio Revised Code Section 124.57 that states "No officer or employee in the classified service of the state, the several counties, cities, and city school districts of the state, or the civil service townships of the state shall directly or indirectly, orally or by letter, solicit or receive, or be in any manner concerned in soliciting or receiving, any assessment, subscription, or contribution for any political party or for any candidate for public office"

Lavender and Oberer have not responded to requests for comments.

Oberer, who is a father of two, is a Marine who has been in law enforcement for nearly a decade. He previously worked as a Sergeant at the Circleville Police Department before returning to his home county to serve as a deputy. He is running as an Independent, citing that “politics do not belong in the law.”

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Oberer claims he was fired after announcing candidacy for sheriff