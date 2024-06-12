Former Delaware housing authority director suspends congressional campaign pursuit

Former Delaware State Housing Authority Director Eugene Young on Wednesday announced he is suspending his congressional campaign.

Young, endorsed by Delaware Gov. John Carney for the seat in March, had yet to file his candidacy with the state Department of Elections.

The suspension of Young’s campaign for Delaware’s U.S. House of Representatives seat leaves state Sen. Sarah McBride as the sole candidate for the office. While Republican contender Donyale Hall expressed interest in running for the seat, she has not filed for candidacy as of June 12, 2024.

“After much reflection and consideration, my family and I made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the U.S. Congressional Democratic Primary race in Delaware,” Young said in an email to campaign supporters Wednesday.

Young thanked his supporters for their “incredible dedication” over the past 11 months as his campaign made calls, knocked on doors, attended community gatherings and met Delawareans.

“While this may be the end of my campaign, it is by no means the end of our shared mission,” he said. “The values we fought for – equality, fairness, and opportunity – are as important now as they have ever been.” Current Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester is running for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Sen. Tom Carper, who decided not to run for reelection, opening the U.S. representative seat.

State Treasurer Colleen Davis, left, talks with state Sen. Sarah McBride after endorsing McBride for U.S. representative March 4 in front of Legislative Hall in Dover. Davis ended her own campaign for the Democratic nomination for U.S. representative in February.

While Young garnered the endorsement of Delaware’s governor, McBride clinched state Treasurer Colleen Davis’ support after the state official ended her campaign for the seat in February due to personal health concerns and the need to care for her father during his ongoing illness.

McBride far outpaced Young in fundraising as well. She has raised over $1.23 million since announcing her bid for the seat last June, according to campaign finance figures available in February. At that time, Young had $287,300.

